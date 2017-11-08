Chichester bike shop closes down

City Cycles in Bognor Road has closed down but left over stock may be on offer up to Christmas.

Cycling store owners Ben and Rebecca Connor closed the doors to City Cycles at 44 Bognor Road on October 27.

In a Facebook post, the shop confirmed it would be advertising left over stock between now and Christmas via its Facebook page.

A loyal cycling group that met at the shop on Tuesday evenings for ‘store bike rides’ is set to continue as a separate club.

City Cycles Riders meets on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm and at 8.30am on Sunday mornings.

To find out more visit https://citycyclesriders.wixsite.com/home