Chichester boutique business expands to Petworth

A Chichester fashion store is expanding to Petworth.
Lili Boutique's sister shop will open at 10 New Street tomorrow, from 10am to 6pm.
Italian-born owner Jole Johnson is ready to welcome people to meet her team and enjoy a glass of Prosecco.
This will be her second shop, having run a successful business by the entrance to Chichester's Little London car park.
Visit www.liliboutique.co.uk for more information.
