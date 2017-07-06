Chichester cinema closes for refurbishment

Monday saw the start of a month-long refurbishment at the cinema in New Park Road.

The cinema room will remain closed until August 9, when it is due to re-open in time for the start of Chichester Film Festival on August 10.

No other areas of the centre are affected by the work, which involves putting in air conditioning, new seating, and creating a storage room underneath the auditorium.

New Park Centre, which owns the building, is part-funding the refurbishment with the cinema.

New Park Cinema manager Walter Francisco said the group had been fundraising for ‘a couple of years’ through quizes, raffles and smaller events to help towards the project.

