Chichester clothes store to shut

A vintage clothing store in Chichester has announced it will close.

A message to customers on the door of One Legged Jockey’s Crane Street shop states: “The Chichester branch will be closing its doors for the last time on December 16.

The sign in the window of the empty Crane Street unit

“We hope you can all visit us at our Southsea branch in the near future.”

However, opening next door appears to be a new clothing and accessories shop.

A Preview Boutique sign has appeared in the window of the former Disking computer store saying ‘opening soon’ and work is taking place.

Preview Boutique has a women’s store in Southsea.