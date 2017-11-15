Chichester hairdressers to close

A Chichester hairdressers has announced it is to close in the new year.

Headromance in South street put in a Facebook post today that even though it is closing it will be moving the stylists over to their long-standing Havant salon.

The post said: “We’re excited to have Headromance return to one location ready for a huge rebrand and refurbishment in 2018.

“This isn’t about Headromance getting smaller, it’s about us getting bigger and better than ever!”

Today marks Headromance’s two-year anniversary in Chichester.

No dates have been set for when the salon will close.