Chichester pub makes plans to ‘enhance its facilities’

A Chichester pub may soon be enhancing its facilities following a planning application to replace and enlarge its rear conservatory.

The George and Dragon Inn – located on North Street – plans to make changes within the existing courtyard, currently used as the pub garden.

Lee Howard, the owner of the city pub, said within the planning documents: “The reason for replacing the existing conservatory is that the roof is leaking and the timber construction is now rotting and generally sub-standard.

“We believe it’s replacement and enlargement will be of great benefit and further encourage trade to the Public House.”

The construction work, if approved, plans to demolish the existing single storey conservatory, together with the existing section of patio.

The new conservatory will extend into, but not fully take over, the pub garden.

The planning application is now pending decision with Chichester District Council.

