A sweet shop in Chichester has closed after ‘failing to pay rent on the due date’.

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe at South Street has shut up shop and can be seen with an enforcement notice on the door.

It states: “We, as authorised agents for the landlord, have this day re-entered the demised premises in the name that you have failed to pay rent on the due date, and the lease is hereby determined.”

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe has been contacted for a comment.