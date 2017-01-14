City’s first Saturday slimming group to launch

Chichester’s first Saturday slimming group is to be opened by mum Jane Haskins.

A new consultant, Jane has struggled with her weight most of her life and having been bullied at school, she is keen to reach out to young people.

Senior school was the worst for Jane, who had grown to be a size 20 by the age of 15, having been overweight since she was five.

She was bullied by other girls, called names like Fatty Arbukle and was always picked last for teams at games.

“There was also the time when during the school play I came on to the stage, all the pupils laughed at me, I ran off the stage and ended up crying in the toilets,” she said.

“All of these experiences made me so sad and I really would like to see bullying tackled in schools. I would also like to work with schools, as Slimming World offers support for young people age 11 to 16 and it’s free, it’s not a diet, it’s a healthy way of cooking and eating to enable them to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

Jane is opening a Slimming World group on Saturday, January 21, at 9.30am at The New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester.

The group will be the first to offer face-to-face support on a Saturday, which Jane hopes will help people who work during the week and cannot attend an evening group.

Jane knows all about battles with weight as she lost six stone after having her daughter 29 years ago.

She managed to maintain a new size for some time but then life stepped in and a series of situations arose that meant some of the weight crept back on again.

“I thought I would try a Slimming World group and was warmly welcomed by the consultant Barbara,” said Jane.

“I was very surprised to see how easy the eating plan was and that you could have potatoes, rice and pasta, items that had been rationed on all other diets I’d tried.”

Nearly two stone down with her new consultant Claire, Jane decided she could use all her dieting experiences to help others reach their goals, so she decided to train as a consultant. Visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk for more information, or call Jane on 07765665465.

