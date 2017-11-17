Coffee chain’s plan to take over jewellery shop in East Street

Pret A Manger in East Street has applied to expand its shop – into a unit still occupied by a jewellery store.

Manager of Chichester’s Pia Jewellery Steph Collins said she knew of no plans whatsoever from Pia to close the shop in 81 East Street, which sits underneath the top floor of neighbouring Pret.

The eatery chain has applied for planning permission to use Pia’s ground floor slot as a sandwich shop with extra seating space for customers.

If approved, permission for an extension would not mean Pia has to move out, as Pret would still have to secure the lease for number 81 from the site owner.

Speculative applications like this case are lawful as planning permission can be sought without owning or even renting the site in question.

The application has been put in as a change of use. Full details under 17/03164/FUL