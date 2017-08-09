Costa drive-thru plan for Chichester retail park

Costa Coffee plans to open a drive-thru facility in Portfield Retail park, by Pizza Hut and McDonalds.

The single storey building would be built in the car park, with the number of parking spaces reduced to 75 spaces for three outlets.

Plans submitted to Chichester District Council this week state opening hours would most likely be from 5.30am to 10.30pm seven days a week at the 1,800sqft shop, which would have an outside seating area for customers and an ‘internal seating element’.

In the application, developers said the drive-thru would increase choice in the area, and would complement the chain’s existing Chichester shops.

It read: “The proposed drive-thru unit will complement the city centre stores, as customers visiting the city centre are unlikely to break their shopping

trip in order to visit a drive-thru unit, given the availability of other coffee shops in the centre.”

