Council letter reignites A-board debate in Chichester

City centre businesses have been warned to make sure they abide by the ‘no A-board’ rule.

A letter from Chichester District Council states that the A-boards were causing Chichester to look cluttered as well as causing possible risk to pathway users.

The letter read: “It has been noted that the use of pavement advertisements has once again increased to the detriment of the visual amenities of the city and the accessibility of the visitors.”

A-boards were banned from the high street in 2014 by Chichester District Council following an eight-year battle to declutter the city centre.

An anonymous Chichester business owner has replied to the letter by arguing that restaurants are allowed to have their chairs and tables on the street, which in turn narrows the walkway, yet he is unable to put an A-board up.

He said: “Surely if the whole thing is about easy access these should also banned or both should be allowed.

“Never has it been reported that someone has fallen over a board, or walked into tables and chairs but tripping over the state of the pavements.”

He added: “The boards are a way for business’s to promote current offers. Whilst we do not agree with many randomly scattered about we do feel if they are flush against a business wall it should not be an issue.”

The letter warned that if boards were left they could be removed and businesses could face prosecution, adding: “The purpose of this letter is therefore to kindly ask that you remove the sign that you have on display.

“The use of pavement signs will be reviewed in due course and any signage that remains on display may then become vulnerable to either removal or prosecution.”

