County youngsters given the rare opportunity of start at Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that a record number of places are available for the company’s 2017 apprenticeship programme.

Since the programme was launched in 2006, numbers have progressively increased, with 2017 offering a record 20 candidates the opportunity to join the team at the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood.

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars apprenticeship programme provides 16 to 24-year-olds with the opportunity to learn and develop skills at the home of the world’s leading luxury manufacturer. The apprenticeships last for up to four years and allow successful candidates to build a career by completing college courses that are nationally recognised, alongside on-the-job training at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The programme has been designed in conjunction with several local colleges. Those applicants who stand out during the selection process will join in August 2017, working alongside specialised crafts people in leather, wood, paint, engineering and assembly roles. Since the launch of the apprenticeship programme in September 2006, more than 100 people have joined the programme. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is currently recruiting for positions in 2017.

The company also runs a successful graduate programme, with new positions made available each year. Potential candidates for all Rolls-Royce Motor Cars positions should apply online at: www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers

The closing date for Apprentice applications is March 13, 2017.

Among the current apprentices is Sophie Moore. Until 2015, Sophie was serving in the police as a Special Constable, whilst working the night shift at Sainsbury’s.

Although she had trained long and hard to serve in the police this was not where her passion lay. Sophie had always been a practical person and after seeing the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Apprenticeship Programme advertised in the Chichester Observer she knew instantly that this was the path she wanted to take.

She started working in the team building Rolls-Royce’s iconic 6.75-litre V12 engines – a daunting and highly responsible first job, and quite a change from working on the engine in her Mazda.

Although Sophie’s Apprenticeship is specifically within Assembly, it includes placements throughout the company, so she gets an idea of how the wider business operates.

Sophie was also given the chance to meet a European supplier and found the experience to be very productive and interesting to see how other manufacturers operate in a foreign country.

This is now her third year in the Apprenticeship Programme. Alongside learning on the job at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Sophie is currently studying a Higher National Certificate in General Engineering one day a week.

Alice Strachan is among the successful graduates from the scheme. Alice had spoken to small groups before, but she’d never addressed a roomful of 900 people – among them the Prime Minister.

While introducing David Cameron to the entire Rolls-Royce team was a real challenge, Alice describes it as ‘the icing on the cake’ in her Apprenticeship to date.

Before joining Rolls-Royce, Alice was studying furniture-making and soft furnishings at Chichester College.

There, she met a number of Rolls-Royce Apprentices, who spend a day a week at college as part of their training. Hearing about the great opportunities they had been given, she couldn’t resist applying for a place herself. She’s now working in the Leathershop, creating the sumptuous interiors that are among the most distinctive and defining elements of Rolls-Royce motor cars.