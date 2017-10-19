Dunelm opens in Chichester

A queue of shoppers got the first look inside Chichester’s new Dunelm store when it opened on Tuesday morning.

The first 50 customers were handed a free gift at the new 30,700sqft store at Portfield Retail Park, which was officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, cllrs Peter and Margaret Evans.

The homeware giant has taken over the former Halfords unit after Halfords moved to the Barnfield Drive Retail Park.

Store manager John Lennard said “The opening event was a great success and we really enjoyed welcoming our Chichester neighbours into our new store.”

“We have been counting down the days to opening and everyone in the team worked really hard to get the store ready for the official opening day.

“We are looking forward to settling into our new neighbourhood and have got lots planned over the next few months for the local community.”

Dunelm said customers will be able to choose from more than 4,000 fabrics in the store to create curtains, blinds and accessories, as well as products from household names, a Kiddicare department and a café.