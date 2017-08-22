Dunelm sets opening date for Chichester store

National homeware retailer Dunelm has confirmed it plans to move into Portfield Retail Park at the beginning of October.

The 30,000sqft store including a café, is set to open on Tuesday October 17.

Recruitment is ongoing for 80 jobs in the store, which will be open seven days a week.

A range of 20,000 products at the Chichester shop is set to include homeware, furniture and garden furnishings from brands such as Dorma, Fogarty, Joseph Joseph and Brabantia, as well as Dunelm’s own brands Elements and Hotel.

The store will also feature a made-to-measure service for customers to choose from fabrics to create curtains, blinds and accessories.

New store manager at Dunelm Chichester, John Lennard, said: “We are looking forward to becoming a new neighbour to the Chichester community.”

For details on how to apply for vacancies visit www.dunelmcareers.com.