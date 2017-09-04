East Wittering Barclays to close

Barclays is closing its East Wittering branch, the bank group has confirmed.

It will close on December 4, leaving the village with only a Lloyds branch after HSBC closed its doors in 2014, despite a petition to save it.

Nigel Taylor, community banking director for Barclays in Sussex, said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch in East Wittering customer usage has continued to decline and three quarters of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking. “We hope that the availability of the branches in Chichester, Selsey and Bognor Regis, and access to services at the nearby Post Office in the Co-op in Kingfisher Parade, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

