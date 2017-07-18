First-timer wins at Hampton Court

Grasses were showcased to their full glory at RHS Hampton Court and won a silver gilt medal for a Sidlesham grower in his first year at the show.

David Allen, who owns and runs Meadowgate Nursery, in Street End Lane, said the natural garden display was the culmination of much hard work and planning.

This natural garden display by David Allen, with sculptures by Karen Ongley-Snook, won a silver gilt medal at RHS Hampton Court

David said: “Using only grasses within the show stand really demonstrated the versatility of different planting combinations within a small space and the judges agreed.”

He was interviewed by Toby Buckland and featured on the BBC’s show coverage.

The vision was to give show visitors an idea of the flexibility of grass planting within the modern garden and how a stunning planting scheme can be achieved with grasses only, resulting in vistas that provide interest throughout the seasons.

Bosham artist Karen Ongley-Snook worked with David and her jewel-like shoal of fused glass fish brought the stand to life.

The show judges were very complimentary of the use of the sculptures, weaving their way through the stand.

David said: “

“From the planting and care of our show specimens to the design and construction of our stand, it has been an exciting journey.

“The months of hard work, planning and growing our show grasses certainly paid off. To win a silver gilt medal was beyond our expectations.”