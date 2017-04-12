Fresh restaurant plan for vacant St Pancras building

A new restaurant could soon take over a St Pancras building that has been empty for nine years.

A fresh application to the council proposes a change of use from retail (A1) to restaurant (A3) at 150 St Pancras, Chichester.

A plan for the building to be converted into a pub was refused in 2015.

In the documents, the applicant states: “The proposed restaurant use is considered entirely compatible with this part of

Chichester and would add another facility that to enliven this area.

“The ground floor has been vacant for about nine years and these proposals would ensure a viable use securing the future of this listed building.”