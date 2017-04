A furniture showroom has been approved for the Corn Exchange at Baffins Lane.

Danish company BoConcept will adapt the ground floor and part of the first floor into a showroom, with a new internal staircase.

The applicant stated that the proposal will be a complementary addition to Baffins Lane.

It will join Boston Tea Party, which was recently confirmed to be taking over another part of the Corn Exchange, despite rejections.

