Goodwood-based Rolls-Royce Motor Cars issues clarification following Roll-Royce plc corruption scandal

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, based at Goodwood, has taken the unprecedented step of issuing a formal statement making clear it had absolutely no connection with its aircraft engine namesake, Rolls-Royce plc, after decades of corruption at the listed business were exposed.

The announcement followed the revelation that the aircraft engine business had been involved with years of bribery and deception, which resulted in a court judgement and £671m settlement last week.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has issued a statement to make clear it ‘is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, which manufactures power systems for aircraft, ships and land applications’.

A spokesperson from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continued: “As an entirely separate company, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has no involvement whatsoever in issues relating to alleged bribery and subsequent legal settlements reached by Rolls-Royce plc with authorities in various jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.”