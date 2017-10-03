Health food shop to open in Chichester

A health food shop is set to open in Chichester this Friday (October 6) with complimentary seed packs for customers.

Grape Tree is taking over the space left at 9 South Street as clothes shop Joules moves to larger premises next year.

The complimentary Omega seed and berry mix

To celebrate the opening, the whole foods and superfoods retailer will be giving out healthy-eating seed packs including chia and goji berries to the first thousand customers who spend more than £2.99.

Grape Tree has become one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers opening new stores at the rate of one every fortnight since its launch five years ago in addition to its website.

The store sells nearly 1000 health foods including dozens of dried fruit products, nuts, a wide range of superfoods, whole grains and seeds as well as energy bars, mixes and baking necessities.

The contents also include linseed as well as sunflower and pumpkin seeds, all sources of the essential fatty acid Omega 3.