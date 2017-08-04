Ice cream shop could be coming to Chichester

City visitors could soon be able to enjoy an authentic Italian ice cream as they take in views of Chichester Cathedral.

An application has been submitted for a gelateria next to the Market Cross, taking over the empty former Moda in Pelle leather retailer’s site.

Bailey’s Artisan Gelateria is behind the bid for the 2-3 West Street listed building and has submitted a planning application to Chichester District Council.

The company says it ‘creates stunningly good hand made gelato’ on its website.

