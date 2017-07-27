‘Level crossings must be closed’ as part of Chichester Southern Gateway plan

An alternative vision for the Southern Gateway has been put to councillors to address the ‘major flaw’ in Chichester District Council’s (CDC) masterplan.

Closing both level crossings and building a single bridge over the railway line near the station is the ‘only way forward’, those behind the Freeflow idea insist.

An overview of the plans

CDC’s masterplan for regenerating the south eastern access point to the city, out for public consultation until August 10, dismissed either bridging or tunnelling over the line because of high cost, meaning both road crossings will remain.

“The current CDC options for the Southern Gateway are flawed and missing one vital ingredient,” local architects Richard Hutchinson and Martin Winch told a Chichester City Council meeting last night (Wednesday).

“For many of the community, closing both level crossings and building a bridge is the only realistic way forward.

“The council’s vision for the Southern Gateway does not consider this option. Bold, innovative thinking is urgently needed.”

Traffic flow diagram

The pair argue that a single new road bridge will mean an end to the regular traffic queues at the existing level crossings in Basin Road and Stockbridge Road.

A single bridge would cost at least £10m, CDC leader Tony Dignum told a meeting this year.

“Chichester will have a proper Southern Gateway at last.

“It will be expensive, but even if it can’t be afforded now, let’s make sure that it can be built in the future by keeping the potential route open,” Mr Winch said.

He said it would save more than 20,000 working days wasted a year waiting at the crossings.

He says it would also remove through-traffic, making the area more pedestrian friendly.

Like CDC’s masterplan, Freeflow also proposes things like a hotel and conference centre as well as retail space and housing.

A petition has been set up at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/freeflow

The proposal comes amid dissatisfaction towards CDC’s Southern Gateway among some residents living nearby.

Some argue a proposed new road layout would actually increase traffic, when the aim is to make the area greener and less congested.

Others are angry that green space near the police station and high school would be turned into housing and other development.

To view and comment on CDC’s Southern Gateway masterplan during the consultation click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.