M&S Foodhall launched in Chichester

Marks & Spencer opened the doors to its new Foodhall in Chichester today.

Queuing residents joined in a countdown at the ribbon cutting ceremony this morning at the store in Portfield Retail Park.

The 75-strong staff team is led by store manager Paul Gregory, who opened the store with long server Jamie McGreal.

Paul said: “Today’s store launch has been a brilliant occasion and a wonderful opportunity for us to meet the local community.

“The support we’ve received so far has been fantastic and I’m really excited for customers to come in and see what we’ve been working on these last months.”

The shop offers 4,000 food and drink products as well as a café. Seasonal dishes from around the globe are among the meals advertised by the chain.

Jamie McGreal, operations section co-ordinator at the store, added: “Paul and I have been with M&S for nearly three decades and have strong roots to the town.

“The whole team’s experience and passion for the local area is going to be a fantastic combination and, having reached my 28th year at M&S, it’s great to be part of the new store as we venture into our very first year in Chichester.”

M&S Foodhall Chichester is located at Unit 3A, Portfield Retail Park, Portfield Way, Chichester, PO19 7YH, and is open from 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sundays.

