Micro pub selling local ales could come to Selsey

A micro pub selling ‘real ales’ produced locally could take over a former Selsey tea room.

Applicant Edward Sye argued in the application for 145 High Street that there is a potential demand for the establishment.

He added in the planning documents: “Much research has been undertaken to determine the potential demand for a micro pub in Selsey.

“There are currently only five traditional public houses and a couple of membership clubs serving a population of 10,700 within the town.

“This population number substantially increases during the summer months due to the large influx of holiday makers who visit Bunn Leisure.

“I plan to sell real ales and ciders produced within a 35 mile radius which incorporates Sussex and East Hampshire.”

If given the go-ahead by the council, the micro pub will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 9pm and 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.

The site is currently vacant however used to be operated as a tea room.

The plan, if approved, would see no alterations to the interior or exterior of the building.

To view the planning application, visit Chichester District Council’s website with the reference 17/01269/FUL