A new digital Argos store has been opened in Chichester’s Sainsbury’s ahead of the high street shop’s closure.

Today saw staff unveil the new retail shop inside it’s Westhampnett Road supermarket.

The South Street Argos will close tomorrow (Thursday).

Sainsbury’s store manager Martin Cawdry said: “The combination of Sainsbury’s and Argos will enable customers to shop through different channels. “It will also give customers more choice across different product ranges.”