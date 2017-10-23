New boutique opens in Petworth

{http://www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/news/business/chichester-boutique-business-expands-to-petworth-1-8204378/|Lili Boutique, Chichester}, now has a sister shop in Petworth.

Owner Jole Johnson said the opening in New Street on Friday was ‘a terrific success’.

Jole, Charlie Elmy-Britton and their team welcomed Petworth residents and others from the surrounding area with a glass of Prosecco and amaretti.

Jole is Italian and the design of the shop interior was inspired by visits to Italy. She wanted to capture the effect of light and space in its many contemporary boutiques, setting off the clothes on display.

She said: “Italian style is deceptively simple and unassuming with three basic rules: fit, fabric and colour, resulting in an effortless elegance whether casual or smart.

“As well as Italian brands, the boutique offers English and other international labels to suit every individual who is looking for something a little different and with a certain edge.”