New fashion store opening this week

Shoppers will be able to get involved with a three day launch event as Chichester welcomes a new fashion store this week.

Crew Clothing Company will be opening their newest store in South Street on Tuesday.

To celebrate the opening, a three day launch event will run from Friday to Sunday.

The official ribbon-cutting for the new store by Mayor Peter Budge will take place on Saturday, February 11 at 9am.

Over the launch period shoppers will receive a £10 voucher to spend in store as well as goody bags and the chance to win a £500 wardrobe.

There will also be fresh coffee and treats from Coffee Lab UK.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.