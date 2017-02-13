Olympian confirmed to open Chichester’s first trampoline park

An Olympic legend is set to unveil Chichester’s first trampoline park next week.

Track and field competitor Sally Gunnell will officially open Flip Out at Glenmore Business Park on Monday, February 20.

Sally Gunnell said: “I’m so impressed with Flip Out Chichester, it’s amazing to have such a great new sporting facility in the area.

“The trampoline park looks so much fun – I can’t wait to give it a go. Trampolining is an excellent way to keep fit and active. I’m sure Flip Out Chichester will be a big hit with people across West Sussex.”

Director of Flip Out Chichester, Richard Wootton, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Sally will be joining us for our opening. It’s a huge honour to have the support of such a great sporting hero.

“The trampoline park is looking fantastic and we’re really excited about welcoming our first visitors.”

As well as trampolining, Flip Out Chichester will feature a dodgeball court, slam dunk basketball, parkour and a climbing wall.

There will also be a ninja warrior course, a soft play area and a pizza cafe, overlooking the main arena.

Visit www.flipout.co.uk/chichester for further information.