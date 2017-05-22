Opening date for Chichester’s Taco Bell confirmed

Taco Bell has announced it will be opening its seventeenth UK restaurant at Chichester Gate Leisure Park next month.

The Mexican eatery will open its doors on June 7, replacing the former restaurant Mucho Burrito.

The open kitchen restaurant has created 25 new jobs for Chichester and will allow customers to see their food made fresh to order, with the option to enjoy a Sol Cervezas beer with their tacos and the convenience of free wifi and charging stations for portable devices.

The first 100 customers will receive a free Taco Bell tee shirt and two lucky winners will secure a year’s supply of Taco Bell by finding one of the two golden tacos hidden across the city centre.

Clues to the tacos’ location will be revealed on the Taco Bell UK social media channels leading up to the opening.

Ellen Gault, marketing manager at Taco Bell UK and Europe said: “The UK is experiencing a taco revolution and we are thrilled to be opening the third Taco Bell in the South of England, after noticing a real craving for quick Mexican-inspired food in the Southern regions.

“There is such love for Taco Bell across the country and we’re really looking forward to welcoming Chichester locals through our doors.”