PICTURES: Charity shop celebrations

Staff and volunteers at the Chestnut Tree House shop in Arundel – the charity’s first – have celebrated its 15th birthday in style.

Arundel mayor James Stewart and Nigel Clutton, husband of the hospice’s former fresident, the late Lady Sarah Clutton, joined them for the celebrations on Thursday.

Beryl Morley and Arundel mayor James Stewart cut the cake, made by Karen Bentley

Volunteer Beryl Morley was presented with a long service badge during the party in recognition of her dedicated contribution to the charity.

Chief executive Hugh Lowson, making the presentation, said: “Beryl, who is a very keen gardener, has been with us now for ten years and never misses her Monday morning, often with flowers to enhance the shop.

“She’s a very valuable member of the team here.”

The first Chestnut Tree House shop, it was opened in 2002, before the hospice became operational, to help raise the vital funds needed to get the children’s hospice up and running.

Beryl Morley tries the cake

Since the shop opened, it has raised more than £500,000 for the hospice, funds which have gone directly towards providing care for local children and young people with life-shortening conditions and support for their families.

Customers, staff and volunteers enjoyed a stunning birthday cake made by Karen Bentley, the hospice’s retail warehouse manager.

Mr Lowson said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to or shopped at our Arundel shop. Without the support of local people and businesses, we would not be celebrating this landmark anniversary and we look forward to another successful 15 years in Arundel.”

Located at 5 Crown Yard Mews, the stylish shop stocks high-quality secondhand items. Manager Maryanne Mills and her team are always grateful for donations and can arrange collection of larger items if needed.

Staff and volunteers at the Chestnut Tree House charity shop in Arundel

