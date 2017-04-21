Pizza place plan for Selsey High Street

A take-away and café could take over a vacant lot on Selsey High Street under plans submitted this week.

Pizza, breakfasts and other ‘anglo/mediterranean’ food and are specified in an application for a change of use at 53A High Street.

The former office, which is said to have been vacant for at least three years, would have usage hours from 7am to 11pm.

An application is listed under reference number 17/00951/FUL on the district council website.

