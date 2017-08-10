Retail giant The Range could take over former BHS store in Chichester

A national retailer in home, garden and leisure goods has plans to take over the space left by BHS in Westhampnett Road, near Chichester.

The Range is seeking permission for additional floorspace and a cafe at the store, which has been vacant since August 2016.

The chain typically offers homeware, furniture, arts supplies, appliances, clothing and a number of other products, classed as ‘bulky goods’.

Applications submitted to Chichester District Council this week are to expand the range of products allowed to be sold at the site and introduce a café.

A display area would also be added to the rear of the shop, with mezzanine flooring extended to 5,315sqm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.