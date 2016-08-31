Retirement accommodation set to take over car showroom in Chichester

New retirement accommodation is set to take over a car showroom at The Hornet, Chichester.

Churchill Retirement Living has been granted planning permission by the council for 35 one and two bedroom retirement apartments, including communal facilities and landscaping – replacing the WKB Toyota showroom currently at the site.

The original application was refused on the grounds that the proposal was ‘contrary to the provisions of the Chichester Local Plan’.

Churchill Retirement Living went to appeal, set to be heard next month, however, withdrew after their second application was approved.

Andrew Burgess, planning director, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped to achieve this positive outcome.

“Our new development in Chichester will follow the same highly successful pattern of all Churchill Lodges, providing high quality, self-contained homes in attractive landscaped grounds.

“Owners have the benefits of a Lodge Manager, 24 hour Careline, Owners’ Lounge and guest suite, and will be in a convenient location close to local shops and amenities.”