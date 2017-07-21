Rolls-Royce takes new colours to support Chichester Police open day

This Rolls-Royce turned police car drew more than a few admirers at Chichester Police Station open day on Saturday.

The Goodwood car-marker said it was ‘delighted’ to support Sussex Police at the annual event, which had thousands of visitors for its last ever day last weekend.

In honour of the occasion, Rolls-Royce displayed a Ghost Black Badge, resplendent with authentic lights and Sussex Police decals.

The accompanying Rolls‑Royce team collected donations for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, one of the company’s previous ‘house’ charities.

Andrew Ball, Global corporate communications manager, said: “As a proud member of the local community, Rolls-Royce recognises the importance of the emergency services, including the police.

“We were particularly pleased to see a number of our employees visiting the event with their families, and sharing their pride in the motor car they built.”

The car has now been returned to its normal livery, with lights and Sussex Police decals removed, dispelling rumours at the event that it would be the first Rolls-Royce allocated to the chief constable.

As a police car look alike, the car was finished in Andalusian White, with the interior in Black and Tan contrast leather and the fascia in Black Badge Technical Fibre.