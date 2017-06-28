Seafood restuarant plan for empty pizza takeaway shop in Chichester

A seafood and grilled steak restaurant could take over a former pizza takeaway in St Pancras.

Loco restaurant would move into the vacant space left by Heamoor Pizza at number 9, between restaurants Masala Gate and Flame.

Plans include space for 40 seats, disabled access and a small bar, with opening hours from 5.30-11pm seven days a week.

Chichester City Council has made no objection to the change of use, subject to a separate permission being sought for alterations to the listed building.

What do you think? Would you welcome the plan? Email us your views at news@chiobserver.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.