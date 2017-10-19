Second gelateria coming to Chichester

A second ice cream shop is coming to the city centre.

Bearded Bob’s Gelato and Coffee Emporium, in North street, will serve on-site roasted coffee as well as home-made gelato.

The café is looking to open it’s doors in around a month’s time after special equipment is bought over from Italy.

Owner Alan Frith has previously owned pubs around Chichester such as The Vestry, The Fountain and The Park Tavern.

Alan said: “I thought I would try a new venture, it’s not like any other place in Chichester.”

Unlike many traditional cafés or ice cream bars, Bearded Bob’s will have a ‘stem punk’ look to make it stand out on the high street.

The shop will hold parties for both children and adults molding each one around the customer.

The adult parties hope to include an alcoholic touch with sweet treats including champagne sorbet.

The on-site coffee bean roasting will be placed in the window of the café and Alan said people will be able to ‘watch the beans dance around and smell the distinct aroma of fresh coffee’.

“I can’t wait, I’m so excited,” he added.

It comes after Baileys Artisan Gelato opened near the cross earlier this year.

Bearded Bobs will open in the former Flower Gallery site in North Street.