Selsey’s Asda store begins to take shape

Selsey’s new Asda has risen from the ground, with residents beginning to see what the store will look like.

Building work has progressed at the site, with the steel frames of the supermarket and adjacent restaurant erected, and roofing and cladding well advanced. A good section of the car park has also been built.

A spokesperson from Langmead Group said the 15,000 square foot store at Park Farm, Chichester Road will bring jobs to the area and provide the town with much-needed new food shopping.

The construction team have already established excellent relations with local people, with one resident even delivering a plate of fruit scones to the builders.

Craig Goodison of the RG Group said: “We have never seen this before, the cakes were delivered to the Selsey site team by a resident in Manor Road. What hospitality.”

He added: “We are associate members of the Considerate Constructors Scheme and take our duties very seriously.

“As main contractor for the new store and restaurant we intend to work without causing residents any unnecessary disruption.

“During construction we will try our best to keep them informed of our progress by means of monthly newsletters and through our community information board. Should residents have any concerns or questions they should not hesitate to contact me.”

Most of the underground infrastructure work is complete and work is beginning on the roads and footpaths.

This will involve forming a new entrance to the car park, alterations to the roundabout outside the sites on Chichester Road and Manor Road, road widening and highways improvement works.

This element of the project will take around 11 weeks from mid-February.

The new ASDA and restaurant and a four-pump petrol station are all on course to open in the early summer.

The £3.7 million project is being masterminded by local property developer Landlink Estates.