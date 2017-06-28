Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen in shop break-in

A burglar stole £7,500 worth of jewellery from a shop in South Street on Monday after breaking in through the front door, police have confirmed.

Police said a man was seen running away from Cred Jewellers holding some bags but no arrest was made, and no property found in the area.

Display cabinet items were taken in the incident at around 11.45pm, police added.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police via https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 1657 of 26/06.

