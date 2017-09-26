Vinyl record shop to open in Chichester

A quality record shop is about to spin on to Chichester’s high street.

Analogue October Records will open in the former Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe in South Street next month, selling vinyl, cassettes and turntables.

The man behind the exciting venture is Craig Crane, who runs a successful visual effects studio working on films with Disney, Marvel and Warner Brothers.

“This is an itch I’ve wanted to scratch since I last worked in a record shop in my teens.

“We’re looking to open in October and I can’t wait,” Craig, 47, said.

He says the shop’s name comes from him having a ‘digital detox’ every October which, three years ago, became a 12-month detox as he now totally shuns the likes of iTunes and streaming music sites.

He listens to his music on a portable cassette player, and hopes his passion for all things analogue will rub off on his customers.

“People have had the digital revolution, replacing CDs with iTunes, illegal downloading and streaming but although it’s convenient, for me it’s an empty experience, you don’t actually own the music yourself,” Craig said.

“I just hate the compression used. It’s like trying to read a book with every third page missing.

“You’d get a feel for the narrative, but not the entire story.“

He promises ‘no snobbery’ in his shop but a place for people to come and enjoy all types of music in its purest form, discover new bands and, for some, experience vinyl for the first time.

“My love of music has always been there, I used to bump off school and go to Tower Records in London and spend every penny I had on vinyl,” said Craig, who lives in the city.

“The reward of browsing through a pile of records and finding something new that you love just can’t be replicated.

“People talk about a vinyl resurgence but for me it’s never gone away, it’s always been a constant.”

Craig added: “I walked past the empty old sweet shop and I had this epiphany.

“This isn’t going to make me rich but it will definitely enrich my life and hopefully other people’s as well.”

The shop will open in October with around 3,500 pieces of stock, and Craig plans to also host a number of events in his new store.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.