Capoeira workshop helps to raise funds to keep family safe

A special fundraising workshop was held in Chichester earlier this month.

A local capoeira teacher brought students and friends together in support of a fellow capoeirista who recently suffered a tragic loss.

The workshop in capoeira, a Brazilian martial art, was hosted by David Wood, who runs the Oficina da Capoeira group in Chichester.

He decided to run the workshop after hearing about the loss of Bia Viana. Bia’s sister-in-law, Fatima, was raped, disfigured and murdered near her own home in Brasilândia in June of this year. Two days later, the murderer was released because he confessed to his crime, and was therefore not seen by the judge as a threat to society. The family are now at the start of a long battle to claim justice from the Brazilian authorities, and Bia has begun a campaign to raise £5,000 to help towards the safe relocation of her brother Daniel and his two young children.

The fundraising workshop was held in Chichester’s Roussillon Park on Saturday, September 3.

David said: “One of the attractions of capoeira is the community and I invited Bia as a guest teacher, so that we could get together as a community and help her family out. Bia is a fantastic teacher and it was the least we could do.”

Future workshops are planned. Find out more at www.facebook.com/CapoeiraUK. To support this cause, visit www.gofundme.com/forcadaniel.

