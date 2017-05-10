Caravan fire in East Hampnett

Three fire crews were called to a caravan that was ‘well alight’ in East Hampnett on Saturday evening, May 6.

The static six by ten metre caravan in Marsh Lane was 80 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by heat and smoke, West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

A spokesman for the fire service said two crews from Chichester were called to the blaze at 7.40pm, with a third crew called in for personnel.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a covering jet, with the fire under control by 8.25pm.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally, a fire spokesman said.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.