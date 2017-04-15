Care home celebrates staff with awards presentation

Marriott House & Lodge celebrated its staff by presenting a number of awards.

On Thursday, March 16, the care home presented a number of awards to its staff, including Employee of the month awards and points vouchers for a variety of reasons.

Rudo Chavula, nurse at Marriott House, was awarded employee of the month for January.

Sharon Crowe, senior care assistant at Marriott House and Lodge, was awarded Employee of the month for February.

Kyar Trusler, housekeeper, was awarded Employee of the month for March.

Staff, residents and visitors nominated the individuals for employee of the month for a variety of reasons, including their friendly and helpful approach, their dedication to their roles, ability to lead, and work well within a team and their caring attitudes.

Other staff were also rewarded using the new Barchester Rewards Points scheme; staff were nominated for these awards by their heads of department and in conjunction with the general manager.

These rewards are designed to recognise the contribution and achievement of individuals in a variety of ways.

Theresa Shell, general manager of Marriott House and Lodge said: “I am delighted to present all of these awards and am very proud of the whole Team at Marriott House and Lodge”.

