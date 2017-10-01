Carer Adrian helps Vera rebuild her confidence

Adrian Argent, who works for Chichester based Home Instead Senior Care was the first person to take his client Vera out of her house for the first time in over a year after suffering from a stroke.

Adrian, who is 60 and is from Selsey, worked hard to build Vera’s confidence up and accompanied her on her first outing to the local shops. Vera was so happy to get out of the house after 14 months. and her family were equally as delighted.

Simon McGee, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Chichester, said, “Adrian and Vera’s story is just what we like to see. Caregivers placing their clients at the heart of their care – everything revolves around the client’s needs.

“The care we deliver is companionship rather than task based and so we look at the person as a whole and make sure their social needs are taken care of as well as their physical needs. It’s a very different approach.”

Adrian also commented on his role as a caregiver.

He said, “It was a really great feeling to be able to support Vera through her recovery and get her out of the house after such a long time. It gave me a great feeling to know that she was so happy and that her family were also delighted and appreciative of the support.

“My aim is to continue supporting my clients to the best of my ability. One of the things about caring for people is that you never stop learning, so continuing learning within my role and developing personally is very important to me.”

“As I do have quite a bit of experience now, I’m also considering taking on more senior duties at Home Instead. But at the end of the day, it’s caring for my clients that gives me the most satisfaction.”

Home Instead Senior Care is an award winning care company, which provides services tailored to the needs of individual clients. The service is totally flexible to meet client needs and is available from as little as one hour to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Simon said: “We are always looking for kind and caring people to join our growing team, so please get in touch if you would like to find out more about Home Instead.”

