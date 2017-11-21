Cast of Aladdin to help switch on Bognor’s Christmas lights

The countdown to Christmas begins in Bognor Regis this week with a host of activities.

After the ice rink opens this Thursday, this Saturday (November 25) it’s the big Christmas lights switch on!

The cast of Aladdin will help with the switch-on at 5.30pm, and there will be live music, funfair rides, fire performers, Aladdin-themed stilt walkers and ‘a few surprises’ throughout the day.

The story of Aladdin will be told at the Alexandra Theatre along with a make-your-own Aladdin’s lamp workshop.

There will also be a special old town artisan market taking place by the Methodist Church and Little High Street, featuring more than 30 stalls from 10am to 4pm.

A Road Closure Order has been granted between 8am and 9pm on Saturday for the event. The High Street will be closed to vehicles between Sussex Street and Bedford Street, from 8am to 9pm.

To allow for the artisan market, between 8am and 5pm on Saturday, the Little High Street and Norfolk Street will be closed to vehicles from 8am to 5pm.

Visit: www christmasbognorregis.co.uk for more