Celebrating the difference volunteers can make

To mark this year’s Volunteers’ Week, Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester are celebrating the difference that volunteers can make.

Today marks the start of Volunteers’ Week (1st – 7th June), and this year we are celebrating the difference that volunteers make to local charities and organisations, their clients/members and the wider community. Volunteers make a difference through preventing isolation and loneliness, protecting and improving the local environment, and helping to provide essential services and support to those who really need it. Most organisations just couldn’t do what they do without the help of volunteers, and volunteers make a difference to local charities, their clients/members and the wider community.

Volunteers’ Week is celebrated every year between June 1 and 7; it’s the annual campaign to thank volunteers and celebrate the difference they make. For more information, visit volunteersweek.org.

Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester have been liaising with local organisations to recognise and celebrate the work done by volunteers.

Ben Hall from St Barnabas Hospices said: “Our volunteers are amazing and are at the heart of everything we do at St Barnabas House, our adult hospice, and Chestnut Tree House, our children’s hospice. Last year alone, the gift of their time was equal to a staggering £1.4 million. Without their help, the hospices simply couldn’t continue to provide vital care to local adults and children. Thank you to all our volunteers – you are wonderful!”

Ali Nicholson of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects said: “Every week from Monday to Thursday we have a team of volunteers who help at our breakfast club. They help cook and serve breakfast and help to create a warm and welcoming environment for our clients. There is no doubt that we would not be able to offer this service without the support of our volunteers.”

Tracy Milward from The Aldingbourne Trust said: “Our story would not have been possible without the tireless commitment and contributions of hundreds of staff and volunteers. With over 115 volunteers across the whole of the Trust, we rely on our amazing volunteers to help us enrich the lives of the people we support. They help with important and meaningful projects allowing the Aldingbourne Trust to make a real difference and a lot of fun is had along the way. Some of our volunteers have been with us for over 20 years!”

Sharon Westcott, office and communication manager at Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester, said: “These are just a few of the ways that volunteers make a massive difference to our local community, by giving up hours of their time to enhance and enrich the lives of others. Here at Volunteer Now! we want to thank all of the volunteers that support our local charities and community groups, we think you’re amazing!”

