Celebration as mayor opens ‘stunning’ Girl Guide kitchen

The mayor of Chichester, cllr Peter Evans, declared a Girlguiding kitchen open after much needed renovations were finished.

The kitchen was declared open at a special celebration event, at which there was tea and a variety of sweet bakes on offer for guests who attended.

The new kitchen cost the Girlguiding Regnum District more than £19,000.

This was donated to the Girl Guides in the form of a grant via the New Homes Bonus Scheme.

Cllr Peter Evans, congratulated the Girl Guides on the completion of the new kitchen, which was delivered on time and under budget.

The mayor also remarked that the facility gave the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides who meet in the hall regularly an excellent facility which complimented their meeting halls.

Suzie Hellyer, Girlguiding Regnum district commissioner, said: “The new kitchen is a valuable asset to the Guide hall and will get regular use from the units that meet weekly in the hall.

“As well as from the many outside groups that hire the hall as a meeting place and members of guiding when used for residential holidays.”

The Girl Guide hall at Whyke Lane, Chichester, houses many meetings of all ages through the Girlguiding family and was in desperate need a new kitchen.

The kitchen provides a space for the girls to learn about baking, safety and other important skills which all go towards valuable badges they can earn while attending the meetings.

Not only members of Regnum District Friends of Guilding and girls from the units that use the hall turned up for the opening also many contractors who helped transform the kitchen.

Sara Pelling, a member of the Regnum District Friends, said: “Wow, it is a stunning kitchen and will be much appreciated by all that use it.

“I even got to christen the sink by helping with the washing up after the tea party.”

The Girlguides hope to use the kitchen regularly and give every girl the opportunity to make the most of the changes that have been made.

For more information, visit the girlguiding website, which is available at www.girlguiding.org.uk.