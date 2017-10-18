Celebrations as racecourse named finalist in four categories

Goodwood Racecourse is celebrating after it was announced that the track had been named as a finalist in four different categories of the Racecourse Association’s Showcase and Awards.

Goodwood is one of five finalists in four individual categories - ‘Love of the Sport,’ ‘Digital and Social Media,’ ‘Food and Beverage’ and the coveted ‘Racing Post Readers Award,’ as well as being in contention of winning the title of Showcase Champions and Groundstaff Champions.

As a result, the racecourse is also in the running to be named overall Showcase Champions, and has already been named as the Special Merit Award winner at the RCA Racecourse Groundstaff Awards, placing the team in contention of winning the title of Groundstaff Champions.

Alex Eade, general manager of Goodwood Racecourse, said: “The groundstaff richly deserve the Special Merit Award for their miraculous effort during an extremely challenging Qatar Goodwood Festival, so to have been given this accolade is very pleasing. To then be named as a finalist in four categories is a huge achievement and credit is due to the entire team for making this happen. It is particularly pleasing to be in the running for the Racing Post Readers Award, as this is voted for independently by our customers. We are all greatly looking forward to the Showcase and Awards next month.”

Stephen Atkin, RCA chief executive, said; “I am delighted for Goodwood Racecourse for their success in being named a Finalist in four categories at the 2017 Showcase and Awards. I extend my congratulations to the team for their hard work in securing this achievement and wish them the best of luck for the ceremony.”

The annual Showcase and Awards is the marquee event of British racecourses, celebrating first class customer experience, in partnership with Moët Hennessy and the Racing Post.