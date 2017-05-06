Charity boss presents long-service awards in Chichester

Long-serving volunteers at Barnardo’s in Chichester have been personally congratulated by the charity’s boss.

With a combined 180 years of service at the South Street charity shop, the team of 31 volunteers, aged between 14 and 83, is run by mother and daughter team Kay Fisher, store manager, and Eve Fisher, store associate.

Audrey Groom, Ann Farmer Pauline Jones were singled out for their dedication to the charity with special awards.

Audrey has been at the store since it opened 21 years ago, Ann will soon celebrate reaching her 20-year milestone and Pauline has served for ten years.

Chief executive Javed Khan paid the voluntters a visit and personally presented long-service awards, recognising their hard work.

Kay, who lives in Chichester, said: “We were delighted to welcome Javed Khan on his first official visit to the store. We have a fantastic team of volunteers who work so hard both on the shop floor and behind the scenes sorting the stock.

“We are hugely grateful for their commitment to the store and it just wouldn’t be the same without them.

“It is lovely that two of our longest-serving members are being recognised for their hard work with an award from Javed.”

During his visit to West Sussex, Mr Khan also stopped off at Barnardo’s B You service in Crawley, which covers the region, working directly with children and young people who are at risk of, or currently experiencing, sexual exploitation.

Mr Khan said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to meet the team at the Chichester store. Without them and our teams across the UK, we wouldn’t be able to provide the support to vulnerable children and young people across the UK that we do. This support means that more and more children can go on to have the future they deserve.

“The commitment of our staff and volunteers and the support of donors and shoppers are vital to the charity’s modern fundraising efforts and I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting the team and seeing them in action.”

The Chichester store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

For further information about volunteering at the store, please call 01243 532494 or visit www.barnardos.org.uk for more information.