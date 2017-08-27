Charity Bridge event raises funds for Talking News

A group of volunteers from Chichester Talking News got together for a marathon Bridge afternoon to raise money for the charity, which records local news on memory sticks for visually impaired people.

72 Bridge players spent the afternoon playing their favourite card game while raising vital funds, totalling more than £700. A tea was served halfway through by Talking News Volunteers Sheila and Alex Forsyth.

