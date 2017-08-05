Charity support for sailing therapy

Have your say

A sailing therapy service has received support from Comic Relief.

Sailing Therapy is a service for people with learning disabilities that is based at Northney Marina on Hayling Island.

The not for profit company provides sensory experiences in the sheltered waters of Chichester Harbour aboard wheelchair accessible launch.

Comic Relief, through the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation, has provided £1,000 to support local homes and day centres to use the boat.

This will be a day to remember for many of the local people with a learning disability as they go to see the seals and drive the boat for themselves.

Most of the service users come from an area between Chichester, Portsmouth and Bordon.

They spend the day aboard ‘Rebecca Anne’, a 23ft pontoon boat that can take five guests, each with a carer, and four of the guests can be in wheelchairs.

The boat was fitted out specifically with people with learning disabilities in mind and the crew have lots of experience specifically with this client group.

For further enquiries about Sailing Therapy, including event dates and bookings, contact David Weinstock on 07773 849747, visit the website on www.sailingtherapy.org.uk or email info@sailingtherapy.org.uk.

